Quiz: Name The Star-Studded Hurling Team Of 2018

Next up in our series of quizzes on the All-Star hurling teams of the last decade, it’s 2018 and a year Limerick hurling fans will never forget.

After 45 years of waiting, John Kiely’s side climbed the hallowed steps of the Hogan Stand after an incredible journey to the final which saw them beat, among others, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork on the way.

2018 was the first year of the round-robin provincial series and it threw up many surprises including early championship exits for Tipperary and 2017 finalists, Waterford.

The two semi-finals were among the best hurling games of modern times. Firstly, Galway and Clare went to a draw after the Banner County recovered from a nine-point deficit while the Tribesmen narrowly scraped through the replay by one point after a scintillating encounter.

The other semi-final pitted Munster rivals Limerick and Cork against each other and it was a game that must haunt Cork fans to this day. The Rebel County led by six points with six minutes to go but Limerick miraculously recovered with their substitutes proving to be the heroes on the day alongside Nickie Quaid whose mesmerising block on Seamus Harnedy prevented certain victory for Cork. Goals in extra time sent the Treaty County through to their first final in 11 years.

While much of the final failed to live up to the hype from the penultimate round, the final five minutes certainly provided plenty of drama. While Shane Dowling’s goal in the 68th looked to have sealed victory for Limerick, Galway responded with two injury-time goals to set up a grandstand finish.

The game looked to be going to a replay when Joe Canning stood over a last-second long-range free but much to the relief and delight of the Limerick contingent, his shot fell short and into the grateful arms of the Treaty defence.

Now it’s time for you to name the 15 players who received All-Star honours in 2018. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

