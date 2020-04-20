Can You Name The Clubs With Multiple All-Ireland Hurling Titles?

The majority of hurlers would choose an All-Ireland victory with their club over one with their county any day.

While they may spend most of their time training with the inter-county panel, their club teams are comprised of family members, neighbours, and lifelong friends. Every club player dreams of making it to Croke Park to embrace the unique feeling of All-Ireland final day.

Considering that there are over 2,000 GAA clubs in Ireland, and the fact that the All-Ireland hurling club competition has only been in operation since 1971, it’s unsurprising that only 26 teams have achieved that goal.

What’s even rarer is winning multiple All-Ireland hurling club titles. Only 11 teams have managed that to win two or more.

And they are the 11 hurling clubs we want you to name in our latest quiz.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Don’t forget to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





To try out our other GAA quizzes, click below.

How well do you know the history of the GAA?

Name the five hurlers to have won nine All-Ireland medals

Name the top scorers in the history of championship football

Name every top scorer in hurling championship from last decade

How well do you remember Dublin’s dominant decade?

Name the hurlers to win All-Stars as forwards and backs

Name the top 10 All-Star award winners in GAA history

Name every Footballer of the Year from the last decade

Name every club champion from 2010-2019

Name every Hurler of the Year from the last decade

Name the hurlers to have won All-Irelands in three separate decades

Link the All-Ireland winning manager to the year

Can you name the 15 hurlers with the most championship appearances?

Name the 15 footballers with the most championship appearances