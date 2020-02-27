Quiz: Name Victorious Mayo Team From 2019 Allianz League Final

Mayo and Kerry clash in the Allianz Football League this weekend with James Horan’s men needing a win to keep them out of the Division 1 relegation zone.

The sides are no strangers to each other with Kerry holding the bragging rights following their comprehensive 10-point win in the first round of the Super 8s last year. However, their last Allianz League meeting came in the Division 1 decider last year with Mayo walking away with the spoils.

The win proved to be Mayo’s first national title in 18 years and sparked celebrations in the county. For Kerry, it was a major blow having lost to the Westerners in their round six game earlier in the competition.

The chances of Mayo returning to the final this year looks unlikely at the moment considering their current standing at second from bottom in the table with just one win under the belt but a win against the Kingdom in Elverys MacHale Park will provide a major boost to Horan’s men considering their final two games come against high-flying rivals Galway and Tyrone.

Kerry, meanwhile, sit in fourth position in the Division 1 table, however, their chances of reaching back-to-back league finals are quite high considering they are just one point behind Galway and Dublin who are joint-top of the table with their final two games coming against Monaghan and Donegal.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash between the long-time rivals, however, we’re testing your memory of that historical win for Mayo in Croke Park and considering it was only 12 months ago, we’re expecting full marks.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ first name, surnames will suffice. Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

_____



