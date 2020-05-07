Quiz: Match The GAA Jersey Sponsors To The County

How well do you know your GAA jerseys?

We have devised a quiz to test your knowledge of GAA jerseys by showing you the sponsors’ logos and asking you to name the corresponding county.

There are 16 to name in total, however, there is no time limit so no need to rush.

One of these companies sponsors two counties, however, there is only one correct answer among the options.

Remember that some logos may have been modified slightly in size, shape, or colour to suit the jersey.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Remember to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

