QUIZ: Name Limerick Team From Defining 2018 League Win Over Galway

As we all know, 2018 was a historic year for the Limerick senior hurlers.

After a 45-year wait, Declan Hannon finally lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup on behalf of the people of Limerick following their one-point victory over Galway in Croke Park.

However, their upward trajectory began earlier that year with another memorable win over the Tribesmen. A 2-18 to 1-19 win in Salthill in March of 2018 promoted Limerick to the top division of the Allianz Hurling League for the first time since 2010 and signalled that something special was on its way from this young group of players.

Now John Kiely’s reigning league champions welcome Galway, managed by Limerick native Shane O’Neill, to LIT Gaelic Grounds for their first meeting since that August date in Croke Park.

Ahead of the 2.30pm throw-in on Sunday, we’re asking you to name the team who secured promotion to Division 1A in Pearse Stadium two years ago.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.



