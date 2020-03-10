Quiz: Name The Hurling League Winning Managers From Last Decade

Six teams remain in the hunt for the 2020 Division 1 Allianz League Hurling title with two mouth-watering quarter-finals set to take place this weekend.

The conversation surrounding the league and its importance continues to rattle on especially considering the majority of teams in the two Division 1 groups are guaranteed to meet again later in the year given the round-robin structure of the provincial champions.

Many are arguing that teams and supporters have stopped paying attention to league standings and who lifts the cup at the end of the competition. So we want to put that theory to the test by quizzing you on how well you remember who has earned the title of Allianz HurlingLeague Division 1 champions over the past decade.

Naming the county alone is too easy so we are taking it up a notch by asking you to name the winning managers. Seven counties have enjoyed league success since 2010 but how well have you been paying attention?

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include their full names, surnames will do.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

_____



