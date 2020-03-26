Name The Iconic All-Star Team 2014 Containing Just Three Counties

It’s time for the next round in the All-Star hurling teams of the last decade quiz series and this time it is 2014 and another memorable year for the sport.

For hurling fans, 2014 will forever stand out as an epic year with some many highlights from HawkEye denying John O’Dwyer and Tipperary the All-Ireland title to JJ Delaney’s magical hook on Seamus Callanan in the replay. Not to mention, 2014 was the first year GAA was broadcast on Sky Sports.

It was a season to forget for reigning champions Clare who lost out in the Munster semi-final to Cork before being beaten by Wexford in the second attempt in the All-Ireland qualifiers. The Rebel County went on to win the Munster Championship that year, beating Limerick in the final while Tipperary made their exit from the provincial championship at the semi-final stage.

Meanwhile, in Leinster, Kilkenny and Galway faced off in a blistering two-part battle at the semi-final stage before Brian Cody’s side eventually prevailed before claiming the title with victory over Dublin in the decider.

The fight for a place in the All-Ireland final proved just as entertaining. While in the first game, Tipperary eased past Cork, Limerick proved more than a challenge for Kilkenny in the other semi-final and it took a late goal to break the Treaty spirit.

Given all that had happened throughout the year, it was no surprise that the 2014 final proved to be a classic. It was Tipperary’s for the taking at times. They had two penalties saved by Eoin Murphy while Lar Corbett and Gearoid Ryan also failed to hit the mark. Kilkenny had no such trouble, pouncing for three goals. Nevertheless, the Premier County responded with a late surge inside the last five minutes and levelled the game before ‘Bubbles’ late free was deemed wide and for an unprecedented third year in a row, the final went to a replay.

The Cats went on to claim their 35th All-Ireland title and their 10th under Brian Cody after a hard-fought 2-17 to 2-14 win three weeks later.

Now it’s time to test your knowledge of the 15 players who received All-Star honours in 2014. As with the others, the name of their county is beside the jersey number to help.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz, good luck and let us know what you get.

To try out our other All-Star hurling team quizzes, click on the year: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



