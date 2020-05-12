Quiz: Name The Iconic Hurling Team Of The Century

Can you name all 15 members of the legendary Hurling Team of the Century?

This team was selected in 1984 as part of the GAA’s centenary year celebrations and is comprised of the best hurlers to feature throughout the 1900s.

Six counties are represented on the Team of the Century and the players’ county is named as a hint in this tricky quiz.

So how good is your historical hurling knowledge? You will have five minutes to name all 15 players. As always, you do not have to include first names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. Remember to check out our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





To try out our other GAA quizzes, click below.

Match these nicknames to the correct GAA player

How well do you know the history of the GAA?

Name the five hurlers to have won nine All-Ireland medals

Name the top scorers in the history of championship football

Name every top scorer in hurling championship from last decade

How well do you remember Dublin’s dominant decade?

Name the hurlers to win All-Stars as forwards and backs

Name the top 10 All-Star award winners in GAA history

Name every Footballer of the Year from the last decade

Name every club champion from 2010-2019

Name every Hurler of the Year from the last decade

Name the hurlers to have won All-Irelands in three separate decades

Link the All-Ireland winning manager to the year

Can you name the 15 hurlers with the most championship appearances?

Name the 15 footballers with the most championship appearances

How well do you remember the 2019 All-Ireland Hurling Championship?

Name the top hurling championship scorers of all-time