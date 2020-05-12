Quiz: Name The Iconic Hurling Team Of The Century

Can you name all 15 members of the legendary Hurling Team of the Century?
This team was selected in 1984 as part of the GAA’s centenary year celebrations and is comprised of the best hurlers to feature throughout the 1900s.
Six counties are represented on the Team of the Century and the players’ county is named as a hint in this tricky quiz.
So how good is your historical hurling knowledge? You will have five minutes to name all 15 players. As always, you do not have to include first names, surnames will suffice.
Good luck and let us know how you get on. Remember to check out our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
