Home GAA QUIZ: Name Every All-Ireland Winning Hurling Captain Of The Decade

QUIZ: Name Every All-Ireland Winning Hurling Captain Of The Decade

Marisa Kennedy December 18, 2019

Dublin , Ireland - 18 August 2019; The Liam MacCarthy Cup during the celebrations after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Can you name every All-Ireland winning hurling captain to lift the Liam MacCarthy during this decade? 

Only five counties have won the All-Ireland Hurling Championship between 2010 and 2019 but no captain has lifted the cup two years in a row. We’re challenging you to correctly guess every captain who has climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand over the past 10 years.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to type the player’s full name, surnames will do.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.


WhatsApp
Tweet
Share103
Email
103 Shares

About Marisa Kennedy

Marisa is a Digital Journalist with Pundit Arena. You can contact her at marisa@punditarena.com or on Twitter
Pundit Arena © 2019. All Rights Reserved.