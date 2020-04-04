Name Hurlers To Have Won All-Irelands In Three Different Decades

With no live GAA action at the minute, we have trawled through the All-Ireland Championship history books and found a number of interesting statistics.

While an impressive and special achievement, winning multiple All-Irelands is no longer a rare occurrence, many on the 2019 Tipperary panel collected their third Celtic Cross of that decade alone.

However, winning All-Irelands across a number of different decades is a phenomenal achievement. Only six hurlers have managed to lift the Liam MacCarthy in three separate decades and they are the players we want you to name in our latest quiz.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. As a hint, we have included the years in which the hurlers played. However, you will need to include the players’ full names.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





