Quiz: Name The Five Hurlers With Nine All-Ireland Medals

To win one All-Ireland medal is a rare and special honour.

To win multiple Celtic Crosses raises you to another level entirely. The sight of the Liam MacCarthy became a regular one for Kilkenny throughout the 2000s and 2010s but I doubt even some of their players could have ever dreamed of how successful they would eventually be.

When you look at the list of All-Ireland winning medalists, it’s no surprise that the king Henry Shefflin lies better than the rest with 10 Celtic Crosses to his name. As you go down the list, the number of players with that amount of medals gets larger and larger.

However, only five players in the history of hurling can claim nine All-Ireland medals following closely in the footsteps of Shefflin.

It is those five names that we want you to list in today’s hurling quiz.

You will have three minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ first name, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

