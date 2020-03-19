Quiz: Name Every Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

The last decade was arguably one of the most exciting in hurling with five different counties lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup between 2010 and 2019.

Some serious talent emerged over the years becoming household names and winning the biggest awards in the game, including the coveted Hurler of the Year title.

Now it’s time to test your knowledge of these players.

Ten different players have been crowned the best hurler in Ireland over the past decade and only once has the winner of the Hurler of the Year award come from a team who did not win the All-Ireland Championship.

You have four minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, click here.





