Name Every Hurler To Score A Hat-Trick In The Last Decade

Can you name every hurler to have scored a championship hat-trick in the last decade?

Since 2010, 14 players have scored a hat-trick during the Senior Hurling Championships and we want you to name them.

As a hint, we have included the county each player is from and also the year in which they scored the pivotal goals. As you will see, three hurlers have scored more than one hat-trick over the last decade.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the hurlers’ first names, surnames will suffice.

How good is your GAA general knowledge?https://t.co/bdjoY4KcIR — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 18, 2020

Good luck and make sure to let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





