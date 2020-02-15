QUIZ: Name Galway Side Who Dismantled Tipperary In 2017 League Final

All-Ireland champions Tipperary travel to Pearse Stadium on Sunday for a must-win Allianz League clash against Galway.

Liam Sheedy’s side are currently in a precarious position in the league standings, lying second from bottom of Group A without any points following their opening two losses to Limerick and Cork. A win against Galway will keep Tipperary in the hunt for a knock-out spot, therefore, Sheedy has recalled captain and top goalscorer Seamus Callanan to the side.

Meanwhile, Shane O’Neill has also made a number of changes to his side following their loss to Limerick a fortnight ago with St Thomas’ star Fintan Burke handed his senior debut.

The last time the neighbouring rivals met in the Allianz Hurling League was in the 2017 decider when Galway ran riot in the Gaelic Grounds, beating Tipperary on a scoreline of 3-21 to 0-14 to win their first title since 2010.

As we know, Galway and Tipperary met later that year at the All-Ireland semi-final stage with the Tribesmen narrowly edging out Michael Ryan’s men in a thrilling one-point victory before claiming the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Their successful year began in April with that first piece of silverware in the Allianz League and we want to test how well you remember the team who stormed to victory over Tipperary in Limerick.

