Quiz: Name Every Footballer Of The Year From The Last Decade

Marisa Kennedy March 20, 2020

Following on from our quiz on Thursday testing your knowledge of the Hurlers of the Year from the past decade, it’s now time to see how you fare with the Footballers of the Year. 

No player has won the honour twice between 2010 and 2019 with only four counties represented. As we all know, Dublin claimed the Sam Maguire Cup seven times during the last decade but which footballer was crowned the best in Ireland during those years?

You have four minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

