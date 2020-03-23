Quiz: Can You Name This All-Star Hurling Team From 2012?

Following on in our series of the All-Star Hurling teams of the last decade, it’s time to test your knowledge of the 15 players who made the cut in 2012.

Another memorable year of action saw Brian Cody’s Kilkenny side record back-to-back All-Ireland titles, though in 2012, Galway provided the opposition in the decider.

In what was a historic year for the Tribesmen, Anthony Cunningham’s men were crowned Leinster champions for the first time ever with a 10-point victory over the Cats in the provincial final. A subsequent win over Cork in the semi-final sent them through to another battle with Kilkenny.

Meanwhile in the other-semi-final, Kilkenny found themselves up against Tipperary which ended in a surprise 18-point defeat for the Premier County and who could forget the bizarre sideshow between Lar Corbett and Tommy Walsh which dominated the headlines?

The final itself was memorable also with their first encounter ending in a draw when Joe Canning hit a long-range equaliser after Henry Shefflin had opted to send a Kilkenny penalty over the bar. Galway were not as lucky in the replay as Cody delivered a curveball in the form of debutant Walter Walsh who repaid his faith with 1-3 on the day. The reigning champions won the encounter on a scoreline of 3-22 to 3-11.

So, now that we have jogged your memory, do you think you can guess the All-Star XV from 2012? To help, we have included the county beside the players’ number.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here. To try out the other years, just click on the link: 2010, 2011.



