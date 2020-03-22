Home GAA Quiz: Name The Tricky All-Star Hurling Team From 2011

Quiz: Name The Tricky All-Star Hurling Team From 2011

Marisa Kennedy March 22, 2020

Last week, we tested your knowledge of the legendary All-Star hurling team from 2010, now it is time to move onto the 2011 edition. 

As you will probably recall, that was the year Kilkenny and Tipperary met in the third instalment of their thrilling final trilogy with Brian Cody’s side winning out on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-16, avenging their historic defeat from the previous year.

There were a number of interesting clashes along the way. Tipperary hammered Waterford in the Munster Final by seven goals while in the All-Ireland quarter-final, a native of the Premier County Ryan O’Dwyer scored 3-2 for Dublin to set up a semi-final clash with his native county. While they narrowly lost out, Anthony Daly’s side provided a huge scare for Tipperary en route to the final.

All-Star 2011

It’s time to test your knowledge of the players who stood out that year and were picked on the All-Star team of 2011. Like the last edition, we have included the players’ county beside the number to help.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.


