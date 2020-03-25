Quiz: Name The Eye-Catching All-Star Hurling Team Of 2013

Next up in our series of quizzes of every All-Star team from the last decade, it’s 2013 and a year Clare hurling fans will never forget.

It was a year of firsts, the year that went against the grain. Kilkenny were favourites to complete the three-in-a-row with Galway and Tipperary in hot pursuit. However, the provincial championships threw up more than a few surprises.

Tipperary lost out to Limerick in the first round of the Munster Championship while in Leinster, Kilkenny were beaten by Dublin in the provincial semi-final. That set up a mouth-watering back door clash between the rivals, one which Kilkenny won by three points and the Premier County made their exit. Meanwhile, the other challenger Galway were also beaten by Anthony Daly’s side in the Leinster final.

Like Tipperary, Clare fell in the Munster semi-final to Cork but they made their way steadily through the qualifiers before setting up a monster clash with Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Conor Ryan hit 10 points as Davy Fitzgerald’s side progressed with a six-point victory.

Meanwhile in the other quarter-final, Cork made a huge statement by seeing off reigning champions Kilkenny. Clare and Cork made it through their respective semi-final battles with Limerick and Dublin relatively smoothly to set up the all-Munster decider.

For the second year in a row, the All-Ireland final went to a replay. Domhnall O’Donovan was the hero for Clare on the opening day as the corner-back when he blazed up the field and took possession before hitting the ball between the posts to level the game. On day two, it was late call-up Shane O’Donnell who made the headlines as his hattrick helped the Banner County to a 5-16 to 3-16 victory despite the best efforts of Patrick Horgan, Anthony Nash and Seamus Harnedy.

With that recap in mind, it’s time to see how well you remember the fifteen players who collected top honours at the All-Star awards later in 2013. The All-Ireland semi-finalists were the only counties represented and we have put the county beside the jersey number to make things easier.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know how you do.

To play our other All-Star Hurling team quizzes, click on the year: 2010, 2011, 2012.

If the quiz does not display properly for you, click here.





WhatsApp Email 130 Shares