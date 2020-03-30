Quiz: Name The Classy 2017 All-Star Team Dominated By Galway

Next up in our series of quizzes on All-Star hurling teams of the last decade, it’s 2017 and the year Galway finally lifted the Liam MacCarthy for the first time since 1988.

In what was a memorable year for the Tribesmen, they took home both the Leinster and All-Ireland crowns, beating Wexford in the provincial final. Meanwhile in Munster, Cork were crowned champions, beating Tipperary, Waterford and Clare on their way to the title.

However, the Rebels were unable to maintain their run once they reached Croke Park and a rejuvenated Waterford, having secured victories over Kilkenny and Wexford, comprehensively marched onto the All-Ireland final.

The other semi-final saw Galway and Tipperary meet at the penultimate stage for the third year in a row and once again, only a point separated the sides. Joe Canning’s sensational score from the sideline in the 74th minute sent Micheál Donoghue’s side through to another All-Ireland decider.

Though Waterford had rattled in two goals by the 22nd minute, Galway always looked assured and on top in the final encounter. They had nine different scorers on the day and seemed a side hardened by their final defeats in 2012 and 2015. With 10 minutes remaining, the Tribesmen eased into another gear and despite their very best efforts, Derek McGrath’s side were unable to catch them. Galway won the All-Ireland on a scoreline of 0-26 to 2-17.

Players from four counties were honoured in the All-Star hurling team of 2017 and they are who we want you to guess today.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. Since this team was selected just three years ago, we have not included their counties to make things slightly more difficult. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



