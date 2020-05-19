Poll: Choose Combined Limerick-Cork XV From 2019 Starting Teams

With the future of the 2020 championship looking uncertain, we’re keeping ourselves occupied by reliving last year’s highly-entertaining hurling season.

On this day last year, Cork traveled to the home of the All-Ireland champions knowing that defeat wasn’t an option following their opening-round loss to Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

This was Limerick’s first game of the championship and despite Cork besting them in the league, they were expected to start their title defence with a bang.

It was a tight first half with Cork losing Conor Lehane to injury shortly after the whistle while Graeme Mulcahy’s goal gave Limerick some breathing space towards the end of the 35 minutes.

However, despite trailing by two points at the break, John Meyler’s side emerged victorious with a seven-point win thanks to 1-9 from the stick of Patrick Horgan as well as an outstanding performance from the returning Alan Cadogan.

Cork have beaten Limerick! Watch the GAANOW Full-Time highlights here pic.twitter.com/ZTM7ktQ7TO — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 19, 2019

While it will be a long time before we see either of these teams in action, we want to see what you think is the best-combined XV from the two proud hurling counties.

You must vote in the poll below based on the starting teams from both sides for last May’s encounter.

For the purposes of this poll, we have included Alan Cadogan as an extra Cork option at corner-forward considering the Douglas man replaced Conor Lehane after just six minutes.

If the poll does not display properly, click here.