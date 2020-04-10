No Tyrone Men In Owen Mulligan’s Team Of The Decade

Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan has named his Gaelic Football Team of the Decade, however, no players from his county are included.

Mulligan, a Paddy Power GAA ambassador, has named nine Dublin stars in his Team of the Decade while there are two representatives each from Mayo and Donegal. The final two slots are taken by Kerry and Monaghan.

As well as the Team of the Decade, Mulligan has also named Stephen Cluxton as the best player throughout the period while Jim Gavin is chosen as his Manager of the Decade.

The three-time All-Ireland winner chose Michael Murphy’s score against Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final as his Goal of the Decade.

Owen Mulligan’s Gaelic Football Team of the Decade:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin); “Without doubt, the greatest goalkeeper there’s ever been in the game. His ability to find a man from his kickouts is second to none. His shot stopping ability also sets him apart from the rest. Thankfully, he got distracted by my highlights in 2005 for that goal.”

2. Johnny Cooper (Dublin); “An absolute beast of a worker and reads the game extremely well. One of those guys who I’d have really relished going up against because he’d be more than happy to play you fair and straight or on the knife edge.”

3. Neil McGee (Donegal); “He’s about as popular in Tyrone as Ryan McMenamin is in just about every other county in Ireland, except for Fermanagh. Comes across as a very confrontation player and plays right on the line. Every county in Ireland would love him at full back.”

4. Keith Higgins (Mayo); “If he was from Dublin, he’d have started every game for them in their run to five in a row. Still looking for his first All Ireland medal but that hasn’t stopped him bagging four All Star awards.”

5. Lee Keegan (Mayo); “Another four-time All Star who’s gone so close to landing Sam. Fully merited his Player of the Year Award in 2016 and when you need a man to pick up a dangerous forward, he’s your guy. Also, very accurate in front of the posts and even deadlier with a GPS as well, so I’m told.”

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin); “He owns the number 6 jersey on this team. He’s like a magnet to win the ball and he’s the springboard to the Dublin attacks. He’s so creative and often dominates his sector of the field.”

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin); “In the same way that Philip Jordan owned this position in the noughties, McCaffrey has done the same in the last decade. He’s been one of the standout players for Dublin. His pace and power when driving forward creates such havoc for opposing defenders.”

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin); “Still to lose a championship game for Dublin and is one of the most complete midfielders of his generation. His high fielding, break neck speed in the attack and ability to get his own scores makes him the player he is.”

9. James McCarthy (Dublin); “A ‘Rolls Royce’ of a player. He could play in any position and has now bagged seven All Ireland’s playing in three different positions. Should probably have won Footballer of the Year on a couple of occasions too.”

10. Paul Flynn (Dublin); “An All Star four years in a row and blessed with immense power and pace. He’s has been a huge asset for this history making Dublin side and will go down as one of their best ever players.”

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin); “He might well have joined the ranks of the Aussie Rules before Jim Gavin got his hands on him. Such an important cog in the Dublin forward line and one of the ‘Darlings Of The Hill’.”

12. Colm Cooper (Kerry); “He may only have won one All Ireland in the last ten years (2013) but his performances on the big days sets him apart from those around him. He was particularly effective towards the end of his career and he is a must pick for this team.”

13. Bernard Brogan (Dublin); “He’s got seven All-Ireland’s and four All Stars. A surgeon in that inside forward line and he was highly effective in finding the net. He was simply unmarkable in a number of Dublin’s championship winning performances.”

14. Michael Murphy (Donegal); “Always feared by Tyrone and from an early stage in his career, he stood out as a true leader in the Donegal team, especially when he was captain. Hard to believe that he’s only got one All Ireland medal but easily one of the players of the decade. Scored that belter of a goal against Mayo when they lifted Sam in 2012.”

15. Conor McManus (Monaghan); “He might never have featured in an All-Ireland final but I’d have him on my team any day of the week. He’s one of those players who can light up an occasion with his skillset. A three-time All Star, he fully merits his position on my team and any team.”