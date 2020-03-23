O’Neills Announce Plans To Manufacture Hospital Scrubs

Sportswear company O’Neill’s have announced that they have begun to manufacture scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.

The company, whose headquarters are based in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, will produce 10,000 sets of scrubs a week, according to the Irish Times.

“With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts. The health and safety of our workers is paramount”, O’Neills tweeted on Monday.

“We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.

“We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff.”

Just last week the company announced that it would be suspending operations until May at the earliest due to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on business which resulted in “complete cessation of orders received from clubs and retailers across the business”. The decision meant that 900 workers were temporarily laid off.

However, the report indicates that O’Neills will be reemploying 150 for the manufacturing of the scrubs.