Will O’Donoghue: GAA Season “Insignificant” Compared To Other Issues

As the likelihood of the 2020 GAA season going ahead slowly slips away, GAA fans are left dreading the big void it could leave this summer.

With experts now warning that contact sport is “a long way off” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GAA calendar will look very different for the rest of 2020.

Of course, while this will be a major blow to fans, it will prove a surreal adjustment for players who are used to dedicating the majority of their year to the sport.

However, that is not the attitude Limerick star Will O’Donoghue is taking. He could be forgiven for feeling annoyed at the suspension of hurling considering the Treaty’s positive standing in the Allianz League and their hunger for more glory this summer. The players are still training individually at home but with no end goal in sight.

O’Donoghue refuses to think like that, instead, insisting that his problems are “insignificant” compared to others.

“When you compare that to the broader community, there are much relevant issues. People who are on the frontline, putting themselves at risk, how much longer are they going to have to endanger themselves or stay away from their family or loved ones?

“Issues like that are much more prominent than us having to train with no end-goal in sight. That makes that quite insignificant.

“Everyone on a GAA team has family members or loved ones that they can’t see at the minute, I have grandparents I can’t see. We have to be conscious that there are people making much bigger sacrifices and it would be quite selfish of GAA player to say ‘It’s tough on me not knowing when or if I’m going to have a Championship.’

“There are people out there giving up their time and putting so much on the line to try and help the broader community that I think an issue like that is quite minuscule at the minute.

“It’s something for the GPA or someone else to look into but if I was to come on now and start complaining about that it would be a bit rich.”

Na Piarsaigh star O’Donoghue maintains the same attitude when asked his thoughts on whether or not he thinks the GAA championship will go ahead this summer.

It’s a question GAA fans are longing to have answered but one he is not willing to answer, instead deferring to others more in the know.

“I don’t think that is a question for me. I’m not placed to answer that question, I don’t have the facts and figures. I’d be paid a whole lot more if I was coming on answering those questions.

“Again it will be down to health officials and ministers, Dr Tony Holohan, and the advice of his colleagues whether or not there will be games. Obviously you have ex-players, managers, and players giving their two cents on how likely or unlikely it will be. Ultimately it is a waiting game to see the way things pan out.

“Unless we are given the all-clear, that it is safe to do so and people’s health won’t be at risk from a club or inter-county season, then I don’t think we will be seeing anything. They’ve put in such strict measures to protect people’s health that a GAA Championship that could potentially endanger that isn’t going to be allowed happen.

“It isn’t up to me or anyone else, it is down to health officials. We will just have to wait and see.”

While their 2020 future on the pitch is uncertain, GAA players are throwing themselves into community projects and using their platforms to raise awareness and keep people entertained during these difficult times.

It highlights the spirit of the GAA, according to O’Donoghue, and he maintains that people should focus on the positives rather than the negatives.

“It’s obviously filling press and papers and, you know, everything else with people’s desire to see championships and the panic around that and there’s talk of the revenue loss and all that but when you see what the GAA is doing for people to keep them safe,to keep them in good health and good spirits and make sure they’re looked after.

“I think that’s something that should be publicised a whole lot more rather than the possibility of losing revenue or anything like that.

“I know Na Parsaigh GAA, our own club, are running a programme where they are collecting prescriptions and groceries and there’s lots of volunteers. And, you know, a task is put into a WhatsApp group and within a minute I’d say every single one has been claimed that someone will go and do it.

“In times like this you have to look for positives and I think everyone’s togetherness and willingness to support people has been very much a standout positive that I’ve noticed anyway and I think it’s something that people should be, I suppose, much more aware of and much more, they should probably see how supportive we can be for one another rather than looking for the negative.”