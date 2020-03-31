Name Every Top Scorer In The Hurling Championship From Last Decade

We have tested your knowledge of every Hurler of the Year from the last decade but now we’re making things slightly tougher by quizzing you on the championship top scorers.

These are the players that notched up the highest tally in the hurling championship between 2010 and 2019. No hurler has topped the charts twice during that period.

It goes without saying that free-takers are your best bet, however, not necessarily from the county that won the All-Ireland or even the runner-up.

You will have five minutes to name all ten top championship scorers. You do not need to enter a player’s full name, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If this quiz does not display properly, click here.





WhatsApp Email 220 Shares