Following our quiz last week on the winning All-Ireland football captains of the 21st century, it’s time to test your knowledge of their hurling counterparts.

Over the past 20 years, no captain has had the honour of climbing the Hogan Stand and accepting the Liam MacCarthy Cup on two occasions meaning there are 20 different names on this list, representing six different counties.

You will have eight minutes to complete the quiz.

While no hints are given, you do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

So can you name every All-Ireland winning hurling captain of the 21st century?

Good luck and let us know what you get. Remember to try out our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





