McGrath Brothers Make History As Tipperary Name Team For Deise Clash

Marisa Kennedy February 29, 2020

Liam Sheedy has named his Tipperary side for their must-win Allianz Hurling League clash with Waterford on Sunday in Semple Stadium. 

The game marks a full league debut for All-Ireland minor winning captain, Brian McGrath, who is a brother of Noel and John and the first time the three have played together for Tipperary.

Noel McGrath made his first appearance for Tipperary in this year’s league as a substitute in their 20-point win over Westmeath last weekend.

Sheedy has also handed Dillon Quirke his Tipperary debut for the clash against the Deise and he is named in the full-forward line alongside Seamus Callanan and Willie Connors.

John McGrath returns at centre-forward with Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde completing the strong half-forward line while Noel McGrath partners Michael Breen in the Tipperary midfield.

The youngest McGrath brother is named at corner-back with Ronan Maher selected at full-back while Cathal Barrett completes the line. Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan and Padraic Maher make up the half-back line.

Sunday marks the first game for Waterford manager Liam Cahill against his native county and having led Tipperary to an U21 All-Ireland title in 2018 and the U20 title in 2019, he is no stranger to the young names in the Premier County set-up.

Cahill has made five changes to his side from their narrow one-point victory over Galway last weekend. Stephen O’Keeffe returns to take his place between the sticks while Shane Ryan is named in the half-back line.

The other three changes are in the forward unit with Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Kearney and Peter Hogan, who scored the last-minute point against the Tribesmen, named while Jack Prendergast, Patrick Curran and Neil Montgomery all dropping to the bench.

Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm and the game will be shown live on TG4.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Brian McGrath; Alan Flynn, Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, John McGrath, Niall O’Meara; Willie Connors, Seamus Callanan, Dillon Quirke.

Replacements: Daragh Mooney, Paddy Cadell, Jerome Cahill, Cian Darcy, Paul Flynn, Mark Kehoe, Paul Maher, Craig Morgan, Jake Morris, Joe O’Dwyer, Bryan O’Mara.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Shane Ryan, Austin Gleeson, Kevin Moran; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Jack Fagan, Pauric Mahony, Mikey Kearney (Ballydyuff Upper; Peter Hogan, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson.

 

