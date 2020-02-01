Quiz: Name The Mayo Team That Lost The 2017 All-Ireland Final

Dublin and Mayo face off once again this weekend when the pair clash in round two of the Allianz Football League in Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Clashes between the two heavyweight counties have come to define the modern era of Gaelic football in many ways.

Dublin have dominated the game since ending their 16-year long famine in 2011, however, much of the narrative over the past ten years has focused on their rivalry with Mayo.

While Mayo have rarely recorded a victory over Dublin in this period, they were often seen as the next best team to the Dubs and regularly put it up to them in big games like All-Ireland final day.

One such encounter came in 2017, viewed by many as the one they let slip away.

Mayo dominated the then, three-in-a-row chasing Dubs for most of the match and when Lee Keegan fired to the net with 15 minutes remaining it looked like their barren spell without an All-Ireland was finally coming to an end.

With Mayo leading by two with six minutes of normal time remaining, Dublin mounted a late rally as scores from Paul Mannion and James McCarthy levelled proceedings.

Then came the killer blow as Dean Rock stepped up in the 76th minute of the game to slot home the winner.

Heartbreak for Mayo but can you name the starting XV from that 2017 All-Ireland final?

_____

You will have three minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.



