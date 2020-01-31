Limerick And Galway Name Much Changed Teams For League Clash

Both Limerick and Galway have rung the changes in their teams from the first round of the Allianz Hurling League for their highly-anticipated clash on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick native and Tribesmen boss Shane O’Neill has made four changes to his Galway team who comfortably overcame Westmeath in the first round in Pearse Stadium last week with many of his St Thomas’ contingent reinstalled.

Shane Cooney, in his first appearance in two years, is one of three changes in the defence while his St Thomas’ teammates Eanna Burke, Darragh Burke and Conor Cooney are named on the bench. Fresh from Fitzgibbon Cup duty, Seán Loftus is named at corner-back while Aidan Harte and Seán Bleahene also take their places in the starting team.

Darren Morrissey, Johnny Coen, Tadhg Haran and Ja Mannion are the players to step out of the lineup.

Meanwhile, John Kiely has made eight changes to the Limerick team who produced a sensational comeback against Tipperary in Thurles last weekend to get their Allianz League campaign off to a winning start.

Nicky Quaid is named between the sticks while Aaron Costello, Seán Finn and captain Declan Hannon are selected in defence. There is an all-new midfield pairing with Darragh O’Donovan and Will O’Donoghue named in place of Cian Lynch and Robbie Hanley.

In the forwards, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy, David Dempsey and Graeme Mulcahy retain their spots while Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan are introduced onto the team.

This will be the first time Limerick and Galway have met since the All-Ireland Final in 2018 and throw-in on Sunday is set for 2pm. The game will be broadcast live on TG4.

Limerick team v Galway: Nicky Quaid; Aaron Costello, Sean Finn, Richie English; Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Barry Nash; Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, David Reidy; David Dempsey, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Replacements: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Diarmaid Byrnes, Tom Condon, Aaron Gillane, Robbie Hanley, Cian Lynch, Darren O’Connell, Paddy O’Loughlin, Mark Quinlan, Brian Ryan.

Galway team v Limerick: Eanna Murphy; Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Padraig Mannion, Shane Cooney, Aidan Harte; Adrian Tuohy, Sean Linnane; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Jason Flynn, Conor Whelan, Sean Bleahene.

Replacements: James Skehill, Paul Killeen, Jack Fitzpatrick, Ronan Burke, Jack Grealish, Davy Glennon, Eanna Burke, Darragh Burke, Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland.