Limerick Ring The Changes For Decisive League Battle Against Waterford

Limerick manager John Kiely has made seven changes to his side for their crucial clash against Waterford in the final round of the Allianz Hurling League group stage.

The reigning league champions enjoyed an expected nine-point win over Westmeath last weekend leaving them unbeaten so far in this year’s competition and sitting top of the Group A table.

However, this weekend’s repeat of last year’s Division 1 final will decide who tops the group and advances straight to the Allianz League semi-finals. The loser, meanwhile, will be left to battle it out in the quarter-finals.

Nickie Quaid is restored between the posts for the clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds while the full-back line sees Barry Nash tested at corner-back alongside Mike Casey and Aaron Costello.

Diarmuid Byrnes comes into the half-back line in place of Nash and is reunited with Declan Hannon and Dan Morrissey.

Meanwhile, there are also wholesale changes in midfield with Kyle Hayes partnering former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch while Gearoid Hegarty and David Reidy are joined in the half-forward line by Fitzgibbon Cup winner with UCC Conor Boylan.

The final change comes in the full-forward line with Darren O’Connell replaced at corner-forward by Aaron Gillane who will feature alongside Seamus Flanagan and Graeme Mulcahy.

Limerick have named a very strong bench for Saturday evening’s encounter with Seán Finn, Tom Morrissey, William O’Donoghue and David Dempsey among those expected to see game time.

Throw-in at LIT Gaelic Grounds is 5.30pm and the game will be broadcast live on eir Sport 1.

Limerick team v Waterford: Nickie Quaid; Barry Nash, Mike Casey, Aaron Costello; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes; Gearoid Hegarty, David Reidy, Conor Boylan; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Replacements: Barry Hennessy, David Dempsey, Sean Finn, Robbie Hanley, Tom Morrissey, Darren O’Connell, William O’Donoghue, Brian O’Grady, Paddy O’Loughlin, Mark Quinlan, Brian Ryan.