Jack McCaffrey Has Reportedly Stepped Away From The Dublin Team

Former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey has reportedly stepped away from the Dublin inter-county scene.

According to the Irish Independent, McCaffrey, who made his debut for Dublin in 2013, wishes to take a break from the inter-county scene and that his decision is not as a result of his work on the frontline as a doctor.

Rather, McCaffrey reportedly wants to take a break from the inter-county game.

The four-time All-Star previously took a year out of football in 2016 to travel in Africa. He returned to the set-up in 2017 but suffered an ankle ligament injury which disrupted his season though he returned for their All-Ireland success in 2018.

The paper reports that McCaffrey has informed Dessie Farrell and his management team that he will not be available for the 2020 championship, which is due to kick off in October.

It is believed that the 26-year-old may retire from the inter-county scene entirely, though he would continue to feature for his club Clontarf.

McCaffrey has made one appearance for the Dubs under Farrell, coming off the bench in their Allianz League clash against Tyrone in February.