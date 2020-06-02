Quiz: Can You Recognise These Current Hurling Stars?

Can you recognise these current inter-county hurling stars?
In our latest quiz, we have provided you with 10 different hurlers with their faces blurred out.
The quiz is multiple choice and there is no time limit.
Make sure to wait a second or two after each particular question as the image of the correct hurling star will appear.
Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments.
If the quiz does not display correctly, click here.
To try out our other GAA quizzes, click below.
Match these nicknames to the correct GAA player
How well do you know the history of the GAA?
Name the five hurlers to have won nine All-Ireland medals
Name the top scorers in the history of championship football
Name every top scorer in hurling championship from last decade
How well do you remember Dublin’s dominant decade?
Name the hurlers to win All-Stars as forwards and backs
Name the top 10 All-Star award winners in GAA history
Name every Footballer of the Year from the last decade
Name every club champion from 2010-2019
Name every Hurler of the Year from the last decade
Name the hurlers to have won All-Irelands in three separate decades
Link the All-Ireland winning manager to the year
Can you name the 15 hurlers with the most championship appearances?
Name the 15 footballers with the most championship appearances
How well do you remember the 2019 All-Ireland Hurling Championship?
Name the top hurling championship scorers of all-time