Name Every Hurling Championship Top Scorer Of The Last 30 Years

In our latest hurling quiz, we are asking you to name the top scorers of every All-Ireland Hurling Championship since 1990.

You will have six minutes to name each hurler. As usual, you do not have to include the players’ surnames, first names will suffice. As a hint, we have included the county each sharpshooter represented.

You may notice that in 1999, two players both registered the same score.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Don’t forget to check out our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





