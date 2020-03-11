Games In Meath To Go Ahead As Club Confirms Case Of Covid-19

A GAA club in Meath has confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling to Italy on holiday.

Simonstown Gaels GFC released a statement which explained that two members travelled to Italy and agreed to self-isolate on their return to Ireland. The second player has shown no symptoms but remains in isolation.

The full statement from chairman Mel O’Rourke reads:

“Simonstown Gaels GFC wish to inform all concerned that on the 10th March a member of the club tested positive for Covid 19.

“This member is an adult player who recently went on holiday in Italy. We wish the club member a full and speedy recovery. The player was one of two players from the club on the trip abroad. In advance of their return, these players were requested by team management to undertake and readily agreed to a period of two-weeks of self-isolation.

“The second player is still in isolation and currently showing no signs of symptoms. Neither player has visited the club since their return.

Co-Vid 19 Statement

Official Statement from Simonstown Gaels https://t.co/P7JkWPMWPK — Simonstown Gaels (@simonstowngaels) March 11, 2020

“The club informed the HSE and the County board of this development and is seeking advice and guidance from the HSE as we believe that our duty of care to our members and community in general is of paramount importance.

“We take this opportunity to ask that everyone respect the privacy of the players in question and their families and also ask that members acquire their information from reliable and verified sources.

“The club will provide details when further details become available.”

Meath GAA this afternoon released a statement confirming that all games in the county will go ahead as planned unless they are directed otherwise by the GAA and the HSE. The continued to offer their support to Simonstown and complimented them on their quick response to dealing with the confirmed case.

Please see official Meath GAA statement: pic.twitter.com/yeFqjPZsKV — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) March 11, 2020

The issue of Covid-19 impacting the GAA has become prevalent in recent days but the organisation today confirmed to RTÉ Sport that, as it stands, all games will go ahead as planned as they follow the advice of the HSE.

“We continue to take our lead from the HSE who have advised that there is no need to alter our scheduling at this time,” said a GAA spokesperson.

Earlier this week, it emerged that St Gall’s GAC has been forced to close its clubhouse and suspend all training following a positive test for Covid-19 within the Belfast GAA club.