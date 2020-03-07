Galway Reinstall Skehill While Tipperary Ring Changes For League Clash

Galway boss Shane O’Neill has opted to make just one change to his side for their Allianz League deciding clash against Tipperary in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

James Skehill returns to take his place in goals ahead of Eanna Murphy but outfield, the personnel remain the same as those who ended Cork’s league campaign last week.

Meanwhile, Liam Sheedy has made five changes from the side who saw off Waterford last weekend to set up the crucial final battle with Galway.

Paul Maher is named in the full-back line in place of Cathal Barrett who received a straight red in the tw0-point win over the Déise in Thurles. Barry Heffernan is moved to full-back while Alan Flynn is named as the other corner-back.

Seamus Kennedy is named at wing-back alongside Maher brothers Padraic and Ronan while Ger Browne will make his first league start of 2020, partnering Noel McGrath in midfield.

After scoring 0-5 from play on his full league debut last week, Dillon Quirke is named in Tipperary’s half-forward line for the Galway test while there are two changes in the full-forward line sees two changes with Cian Darcy and John O’Dwyer, who was stretchered off against Cork last month, named in the corners while captain Seamus Callanan takes his place at full-forward.

The sides haven’t met in the Allianz League since the 2017 final when Galway dismantled Tipperary with a 16-point win in Limerick.

The neighbouring rivals both lie on four points in the Group A table with Tipperary slightly ahead on points difference. That means a draw or a win will see the Premier County through to the knock-out stages of this year’s competition.

"With Tipp and Galway, there's always something at stake…" Tipperary great Ken Hogan details how friendships formed from his battles with Galway as the sides prepare for the latest chapter in this riveting rivalry.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is 2pm and the game will be broadcast live on TG4.

Galway: James Skehill; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Sean Loftus; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Adrian Tuohy, Aidan Harte; Cathal Mannion, Niall Burke, Jason Flynn; Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon

Replacements: Eanna Murphy, Paul Killeen, Sean Linnane, Johnny Coen, David Burke, Conor Walsh, Evan Niland, Kevin Cooney, Jack Grealish, Jarlath Mannion

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Paul Maher, Barry Heffernan, Alan Flynn; Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Noel McGrath, Ger Browne; Jason Forde, John McGrath, Dillon Quirke; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Cian Darcy.

Replacements: Barry Hogan, Michael Breen, Robert Byrne, Paddy Caddell, Jerome Cahill, Paul Flynn, Dan McCormack, Brian McGrath, Craig Morgan, Sean O’Brien, Bryan O’Mara