Galway Recall Canning For Decisive League Battle Against Cork

Galway manager Shane O’Neill has recalled Joe Canning to his starting line-up for their crucial Allianz League clash with Cork on Sunday in Pearse Stadium.

The Portumna man was a late withdrawal ahead of their one-point loss to Waterford last weekend with a tight calf and was replaced in the starting team by Brian Concannon.

Canning takes up his place at centre-forward for Sunday’s meeting with the Rebels while Concannon is retained at corner-forward.

David Burke makes his return to the match-day squad for the first time this year and is named on the bench alongside Johnny Coen, Jason Flynn and Tadhg Haran who dropped out of the starting team to facilitate Canning.

Meanwhile, Cork have made four changes from their Allianz League loss to Limerick last weekend for their trip to Galway.

Anthony Nash is handed the goalkeeper’s jersey while there is one change in defence with Niall O’Leary replacing Tim O’Mahony. The final two changes are in the forwards with Aidan Walsh and Conor Lehane selected ahead of Luke Meade and Declan Dalton.

Kieran Kingston’s side are currently in third place in the Group A table in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League on four points with Galway and Tipperary close behind on two points. Only the top three teams from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition.

Throw-in is 2pm in Salthill and TG4 will be providing deferred coverage from 3.45pm.

Galway: James Skehill; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Sean Loftus; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Cathal Mannion, Adrian Tuohy; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Sean Bleahane; Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney.

Replacements: Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Paul Killeen, Sean Linnane, Conor Walsh, Tadhg Haran, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, David Burke.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Niall O’Leary, Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane; Bill Cooper, Robert Downey, Sean O’Leary Hayes; Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Robbie O’Flynn, Seamus Harnedy, Aidan Walsh; Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan.

Replacements: Patrick Collins, Chris O’Leary, Christopher Joyce, Tim O’Mahony, Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane, Michael Cahalane, Declan Dalton, Michael O’Halloran, Jack O’Connor, Shane O’Regan.