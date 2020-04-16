TG4 Announce Jam-Packed GAA Schedule For May

TG4 have announced that they will be broadcasting 10 legendary GAA games throughout the month of May, three of which were requests from viewers.

TG4, alongside RTÉ and Virgin Media, have already been showing a mouth-watering selection of old games amid the current COVID-19 pandemic which has seen all live sport halted, and they are ramping up their coverage next month.

Among the games being shown are the 1988 All-Ireland Hurling Final when Cyril Farrell’s Galway outwitted Babs Keating’s Tipperary thanks to a late Noel Lane goal, as well as the pulsating 2005 football final between Tyrone and Kerry.

The action begins on Sunday, May 3rd with the 1997 Leinster Senior Football semi-final between Kildare and Meath before coverage of the 1996 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final contested by Monaghan and Laois.

The following Sunday, Armagh’s GAA fans will be eager to tune into TG4 for the 2002 All-Ireland football semi-final against Dublin before coverage of the 1988 hurling final.

The first game chosen by viewers was the 2013 All-Ireland football final between Dubin and Mayo and that will be shown on Sunday, May 17th as a warm-up to the 2009 All Ireland hurling final which saw Tipperary and Kilkenny battle it out in the first of their epic final trilogy.

Sunday, May 24th sees coverage of the 1968 All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Wexford, another viewers’ choice, before they broadcast one of the greatest games of the 1970s, the 1977 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

The final weekend will bring the 2009 U21 Hurling semi-final between Clare and Galway with stars such as John Conlon, Joe Canning and David Burke on show, before coverage of that 2005 All-Ireland football final.

📣***FÓGRA***📣 Seo mar a bheidh sceideal #AllIrelandGold ar @TG4TV don mhí amach romhainn🙌 To feed your appetite for GAA action we have a jam-packed month ahead! Keep the requests coming!💯 https://t.co/eMsGpKKKp7 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 16, 2020

TG4’s GAA schedule for May:

Sunday 3rd May

14:05 – 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final Kildare v Meath

16:20 – 1996 All Ireland Ladies Football Final Monaghan v Laois

Sunday 10th May

14:30 – 2002 All Ireland Football Semi Final Dublin v Armagh

16:05 – 1988 All Ireland Hurling Final Galway v Tipperary

Sunday 17th May

14:30 – Viewer’s Choice 2013 All Ireland Football Final Dubin v Mayo

16:05 – 2009 All Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sunday 24th May

14:30 – Viewer’s Choice – 1968 All Ireland Hurling Final Tipperary v Wexford

16:05 – Viewer’s Choice – 1977 All Ireland Semi Final Dublin v Kerry

Sunday 31st May

14:25 – 2009 U21 Hurling Semi Final Clare v Galway

16:10 – 2005 All Ireland Football Final Tyrone v Kerry