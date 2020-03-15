QUIZ: Name Every All-Ireland Club Champion From Previous Decade

St Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, a day that was long associated with the All-Ireland Club Finals in Croke Park.

This year, the two deciders took place in GAA HQ on January 19 when Corofin triumphed over Kilcoo, who who were playing in their first ever All-Ireland final, while Ballyhale Shamrocks recorded back-to-back titles with victory over Borris-Ileigh.

While Croke Park will be empty and quiet this St Patrick’s Day, we want to test how well you remember the finals that took place at the iconic venue during the last decade.

You will have five minutes to name every All-Ireland champion in both hurling and football from 2010 to 2019. Remember, a number of clubs have enjoyed a very successful decade.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

