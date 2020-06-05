GAA Publish Roadmap For Return Of Gaelic Games

The GAA, Camogie Association, and the LGFA have today published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations.

The ‘Return to Play’ protocol has been divided into five phases with Phase 2 set to come into action from Monday June 8th, allowing GAA walking tracks to be used for recreational use for groups of four or less.

All GAA pitches will reopen from June 29th in accordance with Phase 3, though clubhouses, changing rooms and all indoor facilities will remain closed. Adult groups containing no more than ten players and two coaches will resume training from this date.

Under Phase 4, which kicks in from July 20th, all groups are permitted to train while there will be a welcome return to competition for all club cohorts from Friday July 31st.

The report also stated that no inter-county competition will take place before October 17th with a full calendar to be agreed upon and published once Phase 3 begins.

“We will have a championship this year. It may spill over into 2021 but it will happen”, said GAA President John Horan on RTÉs ‘DriveTime’.

Upon its return, Horan said that a 25% capacity crowd in Croke Park would be permitted in accordance with the Government’s current health restrictions. Should the current two-metre restrictions reduce, that percentage would increase, added Horan, who admitted that not all GAA venues will be suitable for large crowds.

The ‘Return to Play’ document is being distributed to all units today with a view to providing them with time to put in place the necessary arrangements to facilitate a return to activity.

To view the document in full, click here.