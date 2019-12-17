GAA Players Struggle To Balance Studies With Playing Commitments

Over 80 percent of GAA players have reported difficulty balancing the demands of studying and playing during their education course, a study has found.

The survey, conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), found that Gaelic players are highly educated, with 61 per cent having at least a university degree compared to 35 per cent of the general male population of the same age. However, the study finds that players appear to be basing many decisions related to their education and their professional career around playing Gaelic games.

One in four GAA players admitted to choosing a career path after second-level education that would facilitate them to play senior inter-county. This percentage was higher among top-tier players. Over 40 percent of players would not select the same post second-level career path again. This figure was over 50 percent among players who selected their post second-level education pathway because it allowed them to play inter-county.

Over 80 percent of players reported difficulty balancing the demands of studying and playing during their education course; 16 per cent either dropped out of a course or had to repeat a year, and 80 percent missed college lectures/classes/labs. Meanwhile, some players select sectors of employment with fewer working hours in order to facilitate inter-county commitments.

The report is the second ESRI study to examine how the commitment levels of the amateur sports affect players’ lives. Both reports used data from a survey of 2016 players.

The report also examines a range of other issues relevant to GAA players’ lives, including alcohol consumption, supplement use, their views on player welfare supports and their experiences within the inter-county set-up.

It found that the proportion of senior inter-county players who consume alcohol is similar to the general male population of the same age. However, they tend to consume higher quantities of alcohol when they do drink. This is particularly the case during the pre-season and off-season. Nearly nine out of ten players reported binge-drinking during the off-season.

Players identified two key areas where they would like to receive more support. These were ‘professional career’ and ‘how to keep their inter-county participation in perspective’.

Players specified that the issues they would most like to change about their inter-county experience would be a reduction in the length of the playing season, fewer time commitments and the reintroduction of enjoyment into the games.

Paul Flynn, Gaelic Players Association CEO, said: “The report’s findings under the key themes of Educational Experience and Educational Choices will prove to be a valuable resource. As we strive for a modern form of sustainable amateurism where players understand the importance of their career outside of the game, and how to balance this with their inter-county commitments, this information is hugely beneficial.”

“The report also underlines the need for a robust range of player development supports from the GPA. It shows us there is a growing need for more education and information for players about their roles and responsibilities as inter-county players, particularly around supplement usage and alcohol consumption.”

Elish Kelly, ESRI researcher and lead author of the report, commented: “Unless the underlying drivers that are giving rise to the current inter-county commitment levels are identified and addressed, the knock-on effects identified in this study are likely to be amplified among future generations of players. One of the main benefits of the current research is that players themselves have identified changes that could be made to assist with addressing some of these effects.”

