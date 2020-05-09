Quiz: Match These Legendary Nicknames To The Correct GAA Player

It’s a fact of life that when you enter a team sport, you’re eventually known by a corresponding nickname and the GAA is no different.

Whether it’s a name they’ve garnered from childhood or one placed on them in later life, there are some nicknames in both hurling and Gaelic Football that are so iconic that it’s sometimes hard to remember the player’s real name.

We have selected 25 of the most well-known nicknames in GAA circles and we want you to match them to their owner. Some of them are legendary managers, former players, and current stars who we will sadly have to wait another few months before we get to see in action.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. As always, you do not need to include the players’ second names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Remember to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





