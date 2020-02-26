GAA Announce Fixture Details For Rescheduled Hurling League Games

The GAA have announced the fixture details for the five Allianz Hurling League games that were postponed a fortnight ago due to weather conditions.

In Division 1, both Limerick v Waterford and Galway v Tipperary fell victim to Storm Dennis and were cancelled due to pitch flooding and high wind warnings.

Limerick and Waterford currently sit top of the Division 1 Group A table on six points and so their clash is likely to decide who will top the table and get a favourable draw in the Allianz League quarter-finals.

They will now face off in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, March 7 with throw-in scheduled for 7pm. Carlow referee Paud O’Dwyer will take charge of the fixture.

Meanwhile, as things stand, Tipperary and Galway could go head-to-head to decide who will clinch the final quarter-final spot, depending on results this weekend.

Both teams have suffered two losses while recording just one win so far in this year’s competition with Tipperary lying in fourth place on two points while Galway are close behind with only points difference separating the sides.

That game will take place in Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday, March 8 with throw-in set for 2pm. Johnny Murphy from Limerick will be the man in the middle.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Group B clash between Laois and Kilkenny has been moved to UPMC Nowlan Park following a pitch inspection in Portlaoise. Throw-in on Sunday is 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League rescheduled fixtures:

Saturday, March 7

Division 1 Group A: Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

Sunday, March 8

Division 1 Group A: Galway v Tipperary in Pearse Stadium at 2pm.

Division 2A: Offaly v Antrim in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park at 2pm.

Division 2B: Derry v Kildare in Celtic Park at 2pm

Division 3B: Fermanagh v Sligo in Brewster Park at 2pm.

