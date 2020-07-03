GAA Threaten Disqualification For Breaking Inter-County Training Ban

The GAA will harden their stance on inter-county teams who break the training ban as they confirm that the September 14 resumption date will not be moved forward.

The association came under heavy fire this week after President John Horan stated that there would be no repercussions for inter-county teams who returned to training during the club window.

Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan was among the critics, stating that their mixed messages were filled with “hypocrisy”.

“It is hypocrisy, it is dishonest. What sort of message are we sending to young men, who are supposed to be leaders of their community, between 22 and 25 years of age?

“I think it’s high time that people in the GAA grew up and grew a pair of balls and called it out for what it is.”

According to a report by RTÉ, Horan and Director General Tom Ryan held a conference call with county board chiefs on Friday afternoon and stated that the return-to-training date for inter-county teams will not change even if players exit the club championships.

Stories have already emerged about groups returning to some form of training and the GAA bosses encouraged the county boards to report any team that breaches the training ban.

According to the report, if any team is caught breaking the rules, they will face lengthy disciplinary procedures with possible punishments including fines and disqualifications from the championship.

The new directive will be implemented immediately.

Inter-county action will return on the weekend of October 17 with the remaining rounds of the Allianz Football League before the 2020 provincial championships get underway.