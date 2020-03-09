GAA Confirm Fixture Details For Hurling League Quarter-Finals

The GAA have today confirmed the fixture details for the two quarter-finals in the Allianz Hurling League down for decision next weekend.

Waterford were confirmed as quarter-finalists on Saturday night after their 1-21 to 1-17 loss to Limerick on Saturday evening saw the Treaty men top Group A and progress straight to the league semi-finals.

Liam Cahill’s side will take on Kilkenny who were assured of their place in the knock-out stages after winning three of their games in Group B as well as drawing against Clare.

That game is set to take place in Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Galway will take on Wexford in a dress rehearsal for their Leinster Championship meeting on May 23 in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Shane O’Neill’s side booked their place in the league quarter-finals following a sensational 3-21 to 3-13 win over Tipperary in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. Liam Sheedy’s side had enjoyed a seven-point lead at the break thanks to first-half goals from John McGrath (2) and Jason Forde.

However, the Tribesmen outscored them by 3-12 to 0-6 in the second period with help from goals from Conor Whelan (2) and Cathal Mannion while Brian Concannon and Evan Niland also ran riot.

They now face Wexford in the quarter-final on Saturday in Wexford Park with throw-in set for 3pm.

The Allianz League Division 2A final has also been confirmed with Kerry and Antrim set to meet in Croke Park on Sunday. The Kingdom’s spot in the decider was secured after a late collapse from Offaly in O’Connor Park on Sunday saw Antrim strike for two late goals to win the game by 0-20 to 2-14, denying Michael Fennelly’s side a place in the final. The sides met in the earlier stages of the league campaign with a Kerry side weakened by the mumps fell to a 2-14 to 2-2o defeat in Tralee.

Allianz League Quarter-Finals:

Wexford v Galway: Saturday, March 16 at 3pm in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Kilkenny v Waterford: Sunday, March 15 at 2pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Allianz League Division 2A Final:

Antrim v Kerry: Sunday, March 15 at 1pm in Croke Park.