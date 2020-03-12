GAA Impose Blanket Ban On All Activity From Midnight

The GAA have announced a blanket ban on all GAA activity at every age level which will come into effect from midnight on Thursday in an effort to contain Covid-19.

It comes in response to the measures announced by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning which include the cancellation of indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people.

Across the afternoon, a number of county boards including Dublin, Meath and Mayo had confirmed the cancellation of all activity in their respective counties prior to the official announcement by the GAA.

Over 20 games were scheduled to take place this weekend alone in the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues, including two hurling quarter-finals and the final round of football games.

In the joint statement with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association, the GAA confirmed that the suspension of activities will last until March 29 – the day the Allianz Football League finals were due to take place.

Statement in full:

“In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

“This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.



“We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

“In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.”