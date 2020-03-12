FLYEFit Announces Closure Of Gyms Due To Covid-19

The FLYEfit gym chain has announced the closure of all its outlets from 6pm today until March 30 in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company operates 16 gyms across Dublin and Cork with an estimated 70,000 members affected by the announcement.

The decision by FLYEfit comes after a statement from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in which he announced a number of measures to try and slow the spread of Covid-19 including the closure of schools and public buildings while indoor gatherings of 100 people or more are to be cancelled.

In a statement, FLYEfit confirmed that it will not charge for any period that its gyms are closed and that it will add the 17 days that it is closed back onto their membership when it reopens in order to ensure that its members enjoy the full value of their membership.

FLYEfit is also suspending all direct debit payments until April. Members will not be debited during the 17 days that FLYEfit is closed and their monthly direct debit payment schedule will resume in April with one monthly payment as usual.

“The Government has issued clear guidelines not to proceed with indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, which relates to all of our gyms.

“FLYEfit fully supports the national effort to control the spread and impact of the virus and to do whatever we can to protect public health, including the health of our members and staff,” he added.

“We have encouraged all of our members to listen to the general advice and guidelines that have been issued by Government and to play their part in supporting the national response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus),” a FLYEfit spokesperson said.

Ben dunne closing all their gyms is a practical respsonse tbh. pic.twitter.com/WKTXA7FAVi — Lucy O'Shea (@lucyoshea) March 12, 2020

FLYEfit operates gyms at Jervis Shopping Centre, Baggot Street, CHQ, Drumcondra, Dundrum, Georges Street, Macken Street, Portobello, Swords, Ranelagh, Stillorgan, Tallaght, Sallynoggin, Liffey Valley and Blanchardstown in Dublin and at Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork City.

Meanwhile, Ben Dunne Gyms has also announced the closure of its gyms from 6pm this evening until March 29.

Various sporting organisations have cancelled all activity since the announcement by the Taoiseach this evening and you can read all the latest here.