Five Of The Best Hurlers To Never Win An All-Star Award

Today we’re looking back on five of the greatest hurlers who, surprisingly, do not have an All-Star award to their name.

Some of these hurlers are All-Ireland winners while all are considered brilliant servants for their respective counties, but whether it was due to competition or circumstances, they walked away without one of the biggest individual honours for a player, an All-Star.

Tom Kenny (Cork)

Tom Kenny dominated the Cork midfield for years throughout the noughties, winning three Munster titles and two All-Ireland medals in 2004 and 2005. On four occasions, he was nominated for an All-Star medal but despite his formidable presence, he retired in December 2013 without that honour.

James McGarry (Kilkenny)

James McGarry became the first-choice goalkeeper for Kilkenny in 1999, keeping a clean sheet in the All-Ireland final that year against Cork. In total, he won six All-Ireland medals with Kilkenny, starting in goals on four of those occasions. In addition to that, he won seven Leinster titles and three National League medals.

Donal O’Grady (Limerick)

Donal O’Grady has become one of the most iconic figures in Limerick hurling since the turn of the millennium. He lined out in the 2007 All-Ireland final and was captain of the Treaty team that won Munster honours in 2013 for the first time in 17 years.

John O’Brien (Tipperary)

A pivotal member of their 2010 All-Ireland winning side, John O’Brien retired from inter-county hurling in 2014 with two All-Ireland medals and five Munster titles to his name. During his 13-year career, O’Brien was a regular starter for the Premier County and made 36 championship appearances, scoring 3-45 during that time.

Gerry McInerney (Galway)

One of the most recognisable Galway hurlers of all-time, Gerry McInerney won two All-Ireland medals with the Tribesmen in 1987 and 1988 as part of a legendary half-back line that included Pete Finnerty and Tony Keady. McInerney spent the latter half of the 80s in New York but used to travel home every August for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

