Fitzgibbon Review: Limerick Sides Set Up Derby Following Group Games

The quarter-final lineup for the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup is complete following an entertaining final round of group games on Thursday.

Both Mary Immaculate College and the University of Limerick came out on top in their respective games against Waterford IT and Maynooth University setting up an exciting derby clash next week.

Also on Thursday, NUIG overcame CIT, booking their place in the knock-out stages of the competition with a battle against IT Carlow to come.

Earlier this week, UCD overcame GMIT on a scoreline of 4-19 to 2-18 while DCU Dóchas Éireann beat Trinity College Dublin by 4-25 to 1-11.

Read our round-up of Thursday’s games below.

_____

Group A

University of Limerick 0-21 Maynooth University 1-13

University of Limerick snatched the runners-up spot in Group A following a five-point victory over Maynooth University in Limerick on Thursday evening.

Cian Darcy was once again the top scorer for the Limerick side with nine points while fellow Tipperary star Jake Morris was close behind with 0-6. While the opening quarter was a tight affair thanks to a Maynooth goal from Eoin Molloy, UL soon pulled away and led by 0-11 to 1-3 at the break.

Gary Kirby’s side maintained their dominance in the second half but with free-taker Andrew Gaffney on form, Maynooth refused to give UL breathing space. However, with further scores from Darcy and Morris, UL held out for the win. They now face neighbours Mary I in the quarter-finals next week but could be without Limerick star Kyle Hayes who was withdrawn with an ankle injury in the closing stages of the game.

_____

Group B Mary Immaculate College 2-11 Waterford IT 0-15

Goals from Shane Ryan and Gary Cooney were crucial in seeing Mary Immaculate College clinch a home quarter-final with a two-point victory over Waterford IT on Thursday afternoon.

While the first half was an extremely tight affair, the home side only led at one point throughout the period with Stephen Condon and Connal Flood keeping WIT in front. However, despite having a two-point advantage at the break, the Waterford side were left to rue eight first-half wides while another blow saw Austin Gleeson depart the field with a knee injury.

Cathal Bourke led the charge for Mary I with seven points but it was a goal from Shane Ryan immediately after the second-half whistle that put them in the driving seat. Gary Cooney added another with five minutes remaining to open up a six-point gap. Despite further scores from Calum Lyons and Condon, it was Mary I who sealed the victory leaving WIT facing a trip to Dublin to take on DCU in the quarter-finals.

____

Group C

Cork IT 0-11 NUI Galway 1-15

NUI Galway are through to the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals after a seven-point win over CIT in Cork on Thursday evening.

The home side were slow to settle but soon got off the mark with scores from Daragh Lyons and Liam O’Shea. However, NUIG dominated the opening proceedings and with Evan Niland displaying pin-point accuracy from placed balls, they took a four-point advantage into the break.

Cork IT impressed in the early stages of the second half but after the hosts were reduced to 14-men going into the final quarter, NUIG took control. Niland continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over before his Galway teammate, Seán Loftus, struck for the game’s only goal in the closing minutes. Further points from Loftus ensured the comfortable finish and they now progress to play IT Carlow in the knock-out stages in Carlow next week.

_____

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final round-up:

Wednesday:

Mary Immaculate College v University of Limerick: MICL Grounds, 2pm.

University College Cork v University College Dublin: Mardyke, 6pm.

Thursday:

IT Carlow v NUIG Galway: IT Carlow, 7pm.

DCU Dóchas Éireann v Waterford IT: DCU Sportsgrounds, 7.30pm.

_____

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.