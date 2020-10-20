Faith providing light at the end of the tunnel for Cian Lynch

As the country prepares to enter into a second lockdown, social media has been awash with advice and tips on how best to look after yourself during the six-week period.

For former Hurler of the Year, Cian Lynch, he is relying on his faith to carry him through the lockdown as it acted as his coping mechanism previously.

“I’m grateful that I have faith”, said Lynch, at the launch of Littlewoods Ireland’s ‘Style Meets Substance’ campaign.

“Faith can come in different ways for different people but it’s just looking at it as a light at the end of the tunnel and it can focus the mind and that too.”

Over the next six weeks, many will try to maintain a daily routine, a sense of normalcy, as they did during the last lockdown. The 24-year-old found that his religion provided the basis for that routine for him and kept him grounded throughout the whole experience.

“Yeah, you’d just get up in the morning and go for a little walk and listen to a bit of mass there, the local priest used to say it online.

“It was kind of a grounding for me personally and it would set me up for the day. It’d take away any worries you might have too. You can get so engrossed or so consumed by everything that’s going on, social media or whatever it might be.”

Of course, this lockdown will be slightly different for Lynch and his Limerick teammates as they look to play a Munster Championship like no other over the next number of weeks.

That campaign begins for the 2018 All-Ireland champions on Sunday when they take on neighbours Clare in Semple Stadium.

Many have condemned the GAA and the Government for allowing the 2020 Championship to go ahead while under a Level 5 lockdown, however, Lynch is grateful to have the games to look forward to and maintains that there is a “massive sense of safety” surrounding their camp.

“Personally, I’m grateful. It’s been a long few months of worrying. For us it’s that safeguard knowing that every time you go training things are being done right. Our set-up, like every other county set-up across the country, l are doing everything in their power to keep the players safe and their families safe.

“Those safeguards give you a massive sense of clarity you’re going training and coming home, that you’re doing everything right.

“Mentally it’s massive for players and families, and just the wider community. It’s about the love for the game and showing how hurling itself brings joy to people’s lives.

“I know a lot of people won’t be able to go to the matches but just having that bit of buzz, bit of bite around the place that people can hold onto for a few weeks.

“We’re taking on board what NPHET, the government and GAA have set in stone with guidelines. It’s a massive sense of safety for each player.

“You’re going to training knowing that everything is in order, you’re driving on your own, sanitising everything, cleaning your hands. It’s just accountability and showing a bit of maturity as well with what you’re doing outside of training, outside of work, everything that will affect you and your friends and family in the long run.”

