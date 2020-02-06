Electric Ireland To Livestream Bumper Day Of Fitzgibbon Cup Action

Electric Ireland have announced that they will broadcast the highly-anticipated Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final double-header on Saturday live from the DCU Sportsgrounds.

At 2pm, last year’s finalists Mary Immaculate College and IT Carlow will go head-to-head for a place in Wednesday’s decider before current holders UCC take on hosts DCU Dóchas Éireann at 4pm.

Mary I required extra-time to see off the challenge of a stubborn UL side in the quarter-final last week, eventually prevailing on a scoreline of 2-21 to 1-21 thanks to goals from Gary Cooney and Andrew Ormond. IT Carlow enjoyed an easier route to the final four, comprehensively overcoming NUIG on a scoreline of 5-21 to 0-28.

Meanwhile, DCU had six points to spare over Waterford IT in their quarter-final clash to set up their semi-final tie with UCC who enjoyed a 1-20 to 2-12 win over UCD. Eoin Roche’s DCU side will be hoping for revenge against the Cork outfit who knocked them out at the same stage last year thanks to a last-minute penalty from Chris O’Leary following extra-time.

The final of the Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup is set for Wednesday, February 12 in the DCU Sportsgrounds at 7.30pm.

Coverage of both games will be provided on the Electric Ireland website and GAA Now.

