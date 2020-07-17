East Belfast GAA Launch Tri-Lingual Crest Ahead Of First Games

East Belfast GAA has launched a new tri-lingual crest ahead of their first-ever games this weekend.

East Belfast GAA is one of the world’s newest GAA clubs, established in the hope of bringing communities together.

They will face St Michael’s Magheralin in their first Men’s Football game on Friday evening, while the Ladies Footballers take on Saval on Saturday.

Our inaugural fixture list for this season across the 4 codes If you're keen on becoming a match day sponsor please email secretary.eastbelfast.down@gaa.ie for information pic.twitter.com/4O5gPjQtVk — EastBelfastGAA (@EastBelfastGAA) July 16, 2020

On their Facebook page, the club described the symbolism behind the crest.

The crest, designed by freelance Creative Director Rory Millar, brings together a rich tapestry embodying the “unique character” of the area, and also the inclusive nature of the club.

Among the features of the crest are the iconic Harland and Wolff cranes; the sunrise which symbolises a ‘new beginning’ – ‘The Sun Rises in the East!’; the Red Hand of Ulster, the shamrock and the thistle, representing the different communities coming together, and the waves symbolising the area’s connection to the sea.

The club motto ‘Together’ is translated into three languages; English, Irish and Ulster Scots – with the ‘Farset Feirste’ typeface featuring strongly.

It was donated by Professor John McMillan, Emeritus Professor of Graphic Design at Ulster University.

IT'S HERE – Our new crest for East Belfast GAA. Among its features are the club motto 'together' – translated into 3 languages; English, Irish and Ulster Scots. Many thanks Rory Millar and to others who submitted designs, and to Prof John McMillan for Farset Feirste typeface #gaa pic.twitter.com/Xqo2B91U5N — EastBelfastGAA (@EastBelfastGAA) July 16, 2020

The typeface is inspired by Belfast’s historic tiled street signage and adds another level of authenticity to the design.

Millar, who also designed the current Canada GAA crest a decade ago, explained his rational behind the design.

“From speaking to those involved with East Belfast GAA, it was there was a clear alignment that the crest needed to be much more than just aesthetically pleasing,” he said.

“What was required was an authentic tribute to the area’s unique character that also clearly communicates the progressive ethos of the club itself.

“Inspired by the GAA tradition of crests becoming vessels for visual storytelling; I created a selection of symbols each adding their own ‘chapter’ to the story.”